'No hazard': Atlanta Fire evacuates building, investigates chemical odor

The Atlanta Fire Decontamination Unit investigated a call of multiple possible injuries in connection a "chemical odor" near Liddell Drive and Cheshire Bridge Drive NE Monday afternoon.

Multiple people complained of a strong chemical smell at 2077 Liddell Drive NE. Initially, three people said they had headaches as a result.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the location.

The fire team evacuated the building, tested the site, but determined there was no hazard.

The three people with headaches declined EMS services.

