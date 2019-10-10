Multiple fires spark in Inland Empire after strong winds hit region

article

Strong winds sparked multiple fires in Riverside and San Bernardino counties on Thursday afternoon.

Saddlewood Fire:

Firefighters battled a wildfire that broke out on Thursday night in the Sylmar area near the 210 Freeway at Yarnel Street.

The fire was being called the "Saddleridge" fire and was being driven by high 60 mph winds in the area. Mandatory evacuations were underway. At least one commercial structure and several homes were destroyed and several other structures are threatened.

“We need people to leave now while they can,” fire officials warned during a press conference Friday morning. "If you stay in [mandatory evacution] areas we cannot guarantee that we will save you.”

The fire has already scorched over 4,600 acres and continues to grow. There is no containment on this fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Sandalwood Fire:

Firefighters were battling the "Sandalwood" wildfire near Calimesa Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive in Calimesa. The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The 500-acre fire was burning at a rapid rate with numerous structures destroyed. Approximately 74 structures have been destroyed while five others received moderate damage, and 11 other structures had minor damage, according to Cal Fire. The blaze is 10% contained as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

Cal Fire Riverside reported that several people were injured inside the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, located at 1134 Villa Calimesa Lane in Calimesa.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents south of 7th Street and east of County Line Road.

The fire was threatening a nearby railway and power grid, fire officials said.

Since the fire broke out at school dismissal time, emergency personnel were on campus at nearby Mesa View Middle School to assist in safely escorting students from campus. The students that remained on campus after 3:45 p.m. were transported by bus to Calimesa Elementary School located at 13523 Second Street.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters mobilized a strike team to assist in battling the growing fire.

A care and reception centers opened at:

-Mesa Grande Academy located at 975 Fremont Street in Calimesa

-Canyon Springs High School located at 23100 Cougar Canyon Road in Moreno Valley

-Redlands East Valley High School located at 31000 E. Colton Avenue in Redlands.

Large and small animals may be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto. If residents need help evacuating their pets, call 951-358-7387.

Cal Fire lists the cause of the Sandalwood Fire as being a trash truck that dumped a load of burning trash that then spread into vegetation.

To search if you live in an evacuation area, click here.

Reche Fire:

The so-called "Reche Fire" has burned 350 acres in Moreno Valley and is currently 10% contained with a moderate rate of spread.

High-tension power lines are threatened in the area, Cal Fire Riverside said. Firefighters are working in very steep and accessible terrain.

Around 2:30 p.m. Cal Fire issued mandatory evacuations for residents north of Country Road on Reche Vista Road, Covey Road from Perris Blvd to the dead end. The mandatory evacuations also apply to residents on Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, officials lifted all evacuation orders for the Reche Fire. Reche Canyon Drive from Reche Vista to Locust Drive will be open only to residents to come in and out, Cal Fire said.

Three engines were requested to the area of Reche Cyn Rd. and Console Rd. just before 1 p.m. after receiving information of a mobile home engulfed in flames and spreading onto nearby vegetation.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters mobilized two helicopters in order to assist in combating the fire.

At 3:15 p.m. a care and reception center was opened by Riverside County Emergency Management Department with City of Moreno Valley Office of Emergency Management. The center is located at Canyon Springs High School, 23100 Cougar Canyon Road in Moreno Valley.

Large and small animals may be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto. If residents need help evacuating their pets, call 951-358-7387.

Wolf Fire:

The Wolf Fire was reported before 5:10 p.m. Thursday and is burning 4 miles south of Banning. Evacuation warnings have been issued for South Highland Springs South of the 10 Freeway and Wes of South Highland Home Road, which includes the Sun Lakes and Four Seasons Community.

Fire officials warn residents they should leave as soon as possible.

The latest numbers reflect the Wolf Fire is at 75 acres and is 0% contained.

Eagle Fire (Contained):

In Corona firefighters worked to put out the "Eagle Fire," which ended up scorching nine acres before the blaze was 100% contained as of 6:08 p.m. Thursday. The wind-driven fire was first reported just after 12 p.m. in the area of Eagle Canyon Road and Cajalco Road. By 1:30 p.m. crews were able to stop the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fontana (Contained):

A house fire in Fontana quickly spread as winds ripped through the area. A home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to the to the 9500 block of Palm Ln. around noon. Several homes were threatened; some homes, vehicles and RV's suffered fire damage. The fire was fully contained around 3 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FOX 11's Mary Stringini, Kelli Johnson, Shelly Insheiwat and Oscar Flores contributed to this report.