Multi-vehicle crash with injuries closes I-285EB in DeKalb County

All lanes of Interstate 285 before Bouldercrest Road (exit 51) are closed due to a multiple vehicle crash in DeKalb County.

At least 5 people are injured.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. The road is expected to reopen around 10 a.m., according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

