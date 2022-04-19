Mother wants driver fired after fight on DeKalb County school bus

Chasrice Green showed FOX 5 cellphone video which shows students on her daughters' DeKalb County school bus first attacking her 8-year-old, then beating her 10-year-old when she tried to defend her sister.

"My 8-year-old daughter, it looks like she's on a seat, and she's been pulled down by her hair by a bunch of people," Green said.

Someone used a victim's cellphone to record the violent assault.

The girls, 8 and 10, attend Fairington Elementary School. The incident happened Friday afternoon during the ride home.

"Not only did Jayla get attacked by like 8, 9, 10, 11 kids however many were in there but my other daughter, if you look closely in the video, someone was pulling her by her hair like to the point where her head is almost in the backseat," said Green.

Green is also upset the bus driver didn't try to break up the fight. She contacted the woman's supervisor and said she was told the district would investigate the incident. Green wants her fired.

"She doesn't care what the kids do on the bus. She doesn't even need to be an employee with DeKalb County public transportation."

Green's daughters haven't returned to school since the attack. They told her they are scared.

Green wants the children involved to face disciplinary action.

"It was little boys hitting my daughters," Green said. "It was bigger kids hitting my daughter. Like I said my baby's only eight years old and then my 10-year-old was involved also they was pulling her braids like their scalp is hurting from her hair being pulled so hard."

FOX 5 reached out to DeKalb County School District officials for comment. They said they are investigating the incident.