Mother and 10-year-old daughter honored for saving 4-year-old from drowning

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were recognized as heroes for their life-saving skills after rescuing a 4-year-old neighbor from drowning.

According to the Henry County Fire Department, 10-year-old Marley Rommelman was playing in the pool with friends when she noticed that her 4-year-old neighbor was missing. She discovered her at the 8-foot-deep end of her swimming pool. She swam into action bringing her neighbor to the surface when her mom, Melissa, stepped in and began giving the 4-year-old CPR until first responders arrived. When they did arrive, Marley’s neighbor was breathing and conscience.

Fire Chief Luther Phillips and Deputy Fire Chief Rodney Wiggins presented the duo a life-saving proclamation, HCFD t-shirts, patches and Life-Saving pins. Marley also received a special challenge card, gifted to her by Phillips and was made an honorary fire-fighter.

“You were very brave to jump into the water to save your friend,” said Phillips. “You know we at the fire department are very proud of you, we are excited about what you did and hopefully in eight years you’ll come and work for our department.”

He further recognized Rommelman for her efforts in saving a life.

“It would have been very easy to freeze up in that moment, but you acted immediately and now there is a little girl that is alive today because of what you and Marley did. We are very proud and grateful for what you both have done, and this will be a story that we will always tell and cherish. Thank you,” said Phillips.