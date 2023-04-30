Morehouse College hosts annual fan fest

article

Morehouse College held its annual fan fest on Saturday.

The event also featured a college and career fair. Representatives from dozens of HBCUs (Historically Black colleges and universities) were in attendance.

The associated director of Admissions at Talladega College in Alabama says events like this one are important.

He said it informs students who might be aware of the opportunities available at HBCUs.

The event also featured the inaugural Dolla Watson Classic Battle of the Bands.