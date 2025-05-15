More than 170 Chick-fil-A team members earn tuition-free college degrees

article

The Brief Over 170 Chick-fil-A team members earned college degrees debt-free through an online program powered by Ficus Education and Point University. More than 70 graduates celebrated in person at a commencement ceremony in Columbus, Georgia. The program allowed participants to collectively avoid more than $6 million in student loan debt while working full-time.



More than 170 Chick-fil-A team members across the country have earned college degrees without incurring student debt, thanks to a tuition-free education program offered in partnership with Ficus Education and Point University.

What we know:

Over 70 of those graduates participated in an in-person commencement ceremony held in Columbus, Georgia this month. The degrees were earned entirely through online classes, allowing students to balance their studies while working full-time at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide.

What they're saying:

The program enabled participants to avoid more than $6 million in collective student loan debt. Chick-fil-A’s partnership with Ficus Education and Point University aims to provide meaningful academic opportunities and long-term financial advantages for team members.

Graduates celebrated not only the achievement of their degrees but also the unique opportunity to build their futures debt-free while continuing to work and serve their communities.