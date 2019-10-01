More arrests in connection to death of missing Lumpkin County woman

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made two additional arrests in connection with the death of a Lumpkin County woman.

Agents charged 19-year-old Dylan Reid and 18-year-old Isaac Huff with tampering with evidence and concealing the death.

Friday, 78-year-old Jerry Harper was arrested in Dawson County in connection with the death and the previous day Elizabeth Donaldson was arrested for tampering with evidence.

Austin Todd Stryker

Donaldson is the girlfriend of 22-year-old Austin Todd Stryker, who is wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Hannah Bender. Deputies have contacted the U.S. Marshal's Office and have put out a nationwide alert for him.

Bender's body was found early morning Sept. 25 in a field in Forsyth County. Investigators said testimony from different individuals led them to a grave in which she was buried.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-974-6824. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to Stryker’s arrest.