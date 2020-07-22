Missing Gwinnett County man urgently needs medical care, police say

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a missing 69-year-old man who needs medical care urgently.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 69-year-old Joseph Durden.

Officials say Durden has disappeared from his home on the 5500 block of Noblett Road around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Durden’s family told police that the missing man walked off from the house on his own and has not been seen since.

Police say that Durden has medical conditions that require constant medical care.

Advertisement

"It is important that his family locates him as soon as possible," the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

The missing man is described as being around 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 145 pounds. He has a long beard and may be using a cane.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

If you have any information on where Durden may be, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.