Missing 6-month-old found dead in Sharon Memorial Park, mom arrested

The body of a missing 6-month-old boy was found early Saturday morning at Sharon Memorial Park and the mother has been arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

In a joint investigation, CMPD and Matthews Police are piecing together a series of events involving a family that they said has slowly unraveled over the past 24 hours.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, Matthews Police announced they were trying to locate a missing woman, Tamara Brown, 30, and her 6-month-old baby boy, who at the time was unidentified. They had last been seen in uptown Charlotte around 12 p.m. and the police report stated that Brown could be suffering from a mental health disability.

Brown was located around 10 p.m. Friday and taken into custody. Brown was initially charged with a robbery that occurred at a local Walmart on Galleria Boulevard around 9 p.m. involving two victims who said they had personal property stolen and were assaulted. One of the victims said they were bitten and spit on.

The whereabouts of the infant were still unknown Friday night so an Amber Alert was issued. The Amber Alert notification stated that Brown was not fully cooperating.

A body was found around 4 a.m. Saturday in Sharon Memorial Park and a death investigation began. CMPD and Matthews Police later confirmed to FOX 46 the body was that of the missing 6-month-old baby, identified as Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson. Brown-Erickson was born in August 2019.

Advertisement

FOX 46 was first on the scene at Sharon Memorial of what was initially a death investigation, however, homicide investigators are now actively involved in the case, police said.

Matthews and CMPD are both involved in the investigation and both confirmed around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to FOX 46 that the body in Sharon Memorial was that of Brown-Erickson.

CSI, the DA's office, CFD, and Medic were among those who responded to the scene on Saturday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

This remains an active and open investigation.