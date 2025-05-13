MISSING: 44-year-old Lilburn woman missing after leaving jail

article

The Brief Faith Kristen Tisdale, 44, was last seen leaving the Gwinnett County Jail on April 22. She was reported missing by her family on April 26. Police urge anyone who sees her to call 911.



The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 44-year-old woman from Lilburn.

What we know:

Faith Kristen Tisdale was reported missing by her family on April 26 after she failed to return home. She was last seen on April 22 leaving the Gwinnett County Jail.

Tisdale is described as a Black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 187 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and a blue jacket with a leopard print.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Tisdale or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately.