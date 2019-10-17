Missing 15-year-old from Fayetteville found safe, police say

article

UPDATE: Fayeteville Police say Nevia Nixon has been found safe and unharmed.

The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who they believe has been abducted.

Nevia Maihyanna Nixon is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has dyed red hair, and hazel eyes.

Authorities said she was taken by an unknown person traveling in an unknown direction.

Nixon was reported as a missing person back on September 26, 2019. She was last seen on Sept. 25 along the 600 block of Welsh Place, police said.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to gather more details on this case.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you're asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at (910) 676-1538, or call 911.