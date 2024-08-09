Minor struck by train on Thursday in Duluth, police say

A minor was struck by a train on Thursday in Duluth, according to Duluth Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of Brock Road and Main Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. It appears the minor was walking northbound on or near the train tracks when they were struck.

The train, which was also traveling north, immediately applied its brakes and sounded the horn to alert the minor but was unable to stop before striking the minor.

The minor was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No other information was released about the victim or the incident.