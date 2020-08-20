Minnesota man with Down syndrome thrilled as brother asks him to be his best man in unique way

A Mankato, Minnesota man’s heartfelt request to his brother with Down syndrome to be his best man at his wedding was captured on video last week.

Will Claussen shared the video of the moment when he asked his brother, Henry Claussen, to be his best man. Henry, 22, has a form of high-functioning Down syndrome.

Will asked his brother while at their family’s cabin in Hackensack, Minnesota on Aug. 14.

In the video, Henry digs up a bottle after finding it using a metal detector. When he uncovers it, Henry reads the message and cannot contain his excitement.

It was Will’s fiancée, Alyssa Johns, that captured the moment on camera.

“He is a role model of mine, but also my biggest fan and advocate,” said Will of his brother.

He added, “Henry, or Hank as we like to call him, has loved metal detecting for quite some time. He has a small pile of treasures and now this is one he will add to this collection.”