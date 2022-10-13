Time is running out for millions of people to claim their COVID relief checks.

Based on IRS and Treasury data, there could be between 9 and 10 million people who have not yet received their payments.

Qualified Americans with little or no income and are not required to pay taxes have until November 15 to submit a tax return and claim their money.

If you think you may be eligible, but did not receive a direct payment or the Child Tax Credit you can file a simplified tax return.

If you did not file taxes by the April 15 deadline, you only have until Oct. 17.

From April 2020 to December 2021 the federal government sent out three rounds of checks to individuals totaling $931B.

U.S. citizens who made less than $75,000 or married couples with an income below $150,000 were eligible for all three payments.

Congress also temporarily expanded the Child Tax Credit to include more families and boost payment amounts.

The Treasury Department and IRS believes many of the people eligible for the money who have not received their money have never filed a tax return, have limited or no internet access, or could be experiencing homelessness.