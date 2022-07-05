Millions more available for rental assistance in Atlanta

The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions.

"We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.

The money is part of COVID relief made available over the last two years by Washington.

The United Way, which coordinates the program for Atlanta, has already distributed $45 million. That money has gone to ten thousand families.

A new pot of money became available earlier this year -- $21 million -- but it is not as easy to qualify as it was when COVID began.

"You could point to COVID for losing a job," said Kristen McCollum. "That qualified as a hardship."

The federal rules have tightened.

Of that new money, there is still approximately $18 million left. But it has to be spent before the end of the year.

The United Way and City Hall are developing new guidelines for needy families to meet that will pass muster with federal regulators.