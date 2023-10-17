Check your numbers: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

article

One person in Georgia is extra lucky Tuesday morning after a big Powerball win last night.

Monday's winning numbers were: 2, 27, 31, 44, 64 and the Powerball 18.

According to the Georgia Lottery, one person matched every number but the Powerball - winning them a cool $1 million. Two people matched four numbers and the Powerball, earning them each $50,000.

The lottery recently ended a long stretch without a winner of the top prize after a player in California claimed the $1.765 billion jackpot. Before someone won the giant prize, there had been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner, stretching back to July 19 when a player in California matched all six numbers and won $1.08 billion.

How is the Powerball jackpot determined?

The jackpot is based on revenue from ticket sales, so the more people who play the game, the faster the top prize grows. However, even though the current jackpot is advertised as $34 million, the lottery has less than half that amount available for the top prize. That’s why the cash prize — which most winners take — would be around $22 million.

Players also can choose an annuity, in which that $22 million would be paid to a company that would guarantee a return over 30 years of $34 million. If a winner dies before collecting all their money, the remainder would go to the winner’s estate.

How much are you taxed in Georgia?

State lotteries will immediately deduct 24% of jackpot winnings for federal taxes, and additional federal taxes may be required when filing federal tax returns. In Georgia, the state income tax of 5.75% is withheld from prizes of $5,000 or more.

Players who buy winning grand prize tickets in a state different from where they live will pay taxes based on where they bought the ticket.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.