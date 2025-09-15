Midtown Atlanta sewer repairs to close lanes through October | What to know

article

The Brief Emergency sewer repairs on 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue will bring lane closures and detours through mid to late October. Crews will work Monday–Saturday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., with some closures in place 24/7. Residents will keep access to homes and services, but street parking will be restricted.



The City of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management will begin emergency sewer repairs in Midtown this week that will cause major traffic disruptions through mid to late October.

Where the Work Is Happening:

10th Street NE from Peachtree Street to just east of Myrtle Street

Piedmont Avenue from 10th Street NE to 961 Piedmont Avenue

What’s Being Done:

Crews will remove and replace old sewer mains to fix defects and improve capacity.

When It Starts:

Prep work with occasional lane closures begins Monday.

Full construction and lane closures begin Wednesday.

Work will continue Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and some closures will remain in place 24/7 until the project is finished.

Traffic Changes & Detours:

Westbound 10th Street toward Peachtree will shrink to one lane.

One eastbound lane on 10th Street will stay open, except between Juniper Street and Piedmont Avenue.

Eastbound traffic on 10th Street will detour at Juniper Street.

Traffic control signs and detour routes will be posted.

What Residents Need to Know:

Homes, businesses, mail delivery, emergency services and trash pickup will remain accessible.

Street parking in the work zones will not be available — drivers should plan for alternative parking.

Motorists are urged to use caution, follow detours and avoid the area when possible.

Repairs are expected to wrap up by mid or late October, depending on weather.