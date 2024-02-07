Mice reported at Luella Middle School in Henry County, district responds

article

The Henry County School District has responded to reports of mice at Luella Middle School in Locust Grove.

According to the school district, the school's maintenance staff and a third-party pest control provider took corrective action in identified areas, with the most recent being the 8th grade hall.

District staff have deployed traps, repaired or replaced door sweeps and worked with school staff to put an action plan in place during regular site visits, according to the school district.

The school district claims the traps have been checked every 24 to 48 hours and they have been effective.

In addition, the facilities and maintenance team is planning to put out even more traps and provide tubs for food products in classrooms.

The school district says that other than routine work orders, they are not aware of any additional reports to the principal or district office and school activities have continued as normal.

The school district says it is taking the matter very seriously and will work with the school and administration to ensure all measures are taken to resolve the issue.

