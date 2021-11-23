Metro Atlanta woman rescues kitten from car's engine

With the temperatures dropping, it's important to remember to check your vehicle for any little critters that may have crawled in to keep warm.

Metro Atlanta resident Araceli Torres says she learned that lesson after it happened to her.

Torres tells FOX 5 she had just gotten off of Interstate 75 to get gas when she discovered a little kitten under the hood of her car.

"When I got out of the vehicle, I heard a really light meow. I wasn't sure, OK did I hear that right? Then I heard it again and notice it was coming from under the hood," she said.

It took more than an hour to get the little kitten out with the help of another customer.

Her kids named the kitten Miracle and they're now looking for her forever home.

Animal experts say as the weather gets colder, strays seek the warmth that your engine can provide.

They recommend honking the horn or banding on the hood before driving.

