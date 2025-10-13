Metro Atlanta weather: Warm week ahead before rain possibly moves in

The Brief There’s no chance of rain in the metro area Monday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday will be even warmer, with a high near 83 degrees. Sunday, a cold front will approach, bringing a 60% chance of showers and storms.



Metro Atlanta will stay warm and mostly dry through the week, but the FOX 5 Storm Team says rain is finally in sight by Sunday.

North Georgia Monday forecast

What they're saying:

"We’re going to get into the 80s each afternoon," said FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes. "Our morning lows will be a little closer to average than our afternoon temperatures — but by Sunday, we’re eyeing a front that could bring showers and storms. We need the rain, so we’ll take any opportunity we can get."

There’s no chance of rain in the metro area Monday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. Atlanta is expected to reach 81 degrees before the day is over.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with a high near 83 degrees. For comparison, the average high for mid-October is 76 degrees, meaning temperatures will stay above average all week.

Possible flight delays to northeast U.S.

Big picture view:

Forbes said the northeast U.S. is dealing with a nor’easter that’s creating strong winds and possible travel disruptions.

"If your travel plans include the Northeast today, that’s something to be mindful of," Forbes cautioned. "Even if you’re flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson and your plane has a Northeast connection, you could run into delays."

Rain returns to metro Atlanta soon

What's next:

Dry weather continues through Saturday, but by Sunday, a cold front will approach, bringing a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo

Dig deeper:

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed earlier Monday morning, but Forbes said it poses no threat to the U.S.

"It’s way out in the Atlantic — several hundred miles from Bermuda — and will curve back toward Europe. Hello, Lorenzo, and goodbye, Lorenzo," Forbes said with a smile.