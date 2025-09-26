Metro Atlanta Weather: Pleasant weekend ahead with mild temps, spotty rain

The Brief Mid-80s this weekend with lower rain chances and mostly sunny Sunday Spotty showers possible Saturday; drought conditions still expanding Tropics could bring breezy conditions next week, but Georgia impacts uncertain



Atlanta is heading into a comfortable final weekend of September with milder temperatures after record-tying heat earlier this week.

Highs will settle in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday — warm, but typical for this time of year. Rain chances will be lower than Friday, though a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. By Sunday, skies should turn mostly sunny with little to no rain expected.

Meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics for possible impacts next week. Early forecast models suggest Georgia may only see breezy conditions and light showers, while heavier rainfall is expected farther east in the Carolinas.

Recent showers have provided some relief to dry conditions, but drought continues to expand across parts of the state. Rain totals will remain uneven, with some spots seeing more than an inch while others get nothing at all.

🌤️ 5-Day Forecast

Friday: ⛅ Highs upper 70s–low 80s; scattered afternoon showers

Saturday: 🌦️ Mid-80s; warm with isolated showers/thundershowers

Sunday: ☀️ Mid-80s; mostly sunny, dry and pleasant

Monday: 🌤️ Highs near 84°; 20% chance of showers

Tuesday–Thursday: 🌤️ Mid-80s; light breezes, 20% chance of spotty rain each day