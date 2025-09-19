Metro Atlanta Weather: Hot and dry for final weekend of the summer

The Brief Atlanta started the day at 73 degrees, warmer than Thursday morning. Rainfall remains scarce; north Georgia now under drought conditions. Best chance for showers is Saturday, but many areas will stay dry.



Atlanta started Friday morning at 73 degrees, about four degrees warmer than the same time yesterday, with humidity levels still giving off a late-summer feel.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach near 90 degrees, with only a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly in higher elevations. High pressure is keeping rain chances low, which has contributed to worsening drought conditions across north Georgia.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when significant rainfall will return to the metro area. Current forecasts show only limited chances of rain through the weekend, and most areas are likely to stay dry.

What's next:

Saturday offers the best chance for scattered afternoon showers, but coverage will remain spotty.

Sunday’s rain chances drop again, before a slightly better chance of measurable rain arrives in the middle of next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot through Saturday, before easing into the mid-80s next week as fall officially begins on Monday.