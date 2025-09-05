Metro Atlanta weather: Heat lingers before cold front brings relief this weekend
ATLANTA - North Georgia will feel another blast of late-summer heat before a cold front sweeps in to cool things down heading into next week.
What we know:
Temperatures are expected to climb to 92 degrees Friday afternoon, several degrees above average for early September. The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says only a few isolated showers are possible late in the day, with most of the region staying dry until overnight.
A stronger line of showers and storms could reach North Georgia around midnight before spreading southeast Saturday afternoon. Once the cold front passes, highs will fall closer to 80 degrees and morning lows will dip into the 50s and near 60, offering a taste of fall.
Humidity levels will also drop, making for more comfortable conditions by Sunday and early next week.
Weekend Forecast at a Glance
Friday: 🌡️ High 92 — hot and humid, 🌤️ isolated showers late
Saturday: ⛈️ High near 90 — afternoon storms possible as front moves in
Sunday: 🍂 High near 80 — cooler, drier, and low humidity
Next week: 🌅 Lows in the 50s–60, ☀️ highs in the low 80s, dry stretch ahead
What's next:
Forecasters are also monitoring activity in the tropics. A disturbance in the Atlantic could strengthen in the coming days and, if named, would become Tropical Storm Gabrielle.