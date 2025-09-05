Metro Atlanta weather: Heat lingers before cold front brings relief this weekend

The Brief Heat peaks Friday with highs in the low 90s and only spotty showers. Saturday brings storms as a cold front moves across Georgia. Cooler, drier air Sunday into next week with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s.



North Georgia will feel another blast of late-summer heat before a cold front sweeps in to cool things down heading into next week.

What we know:

Temperatures are expected to climb to 92 degrees Friday afternoon, several degrees above average for early September. The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says only a few isolated showers are possible late in the day, with most of the region staying dry until overnight.

A stronger line of showers and storms could reach North Georgia around midnight before spreading southeast Saturday afternoon. Once the cold front passes, highs will fall closer to 80 degrees and morning lows will dip into the 50s and near 60, offering a taste of fall.

Humidity levels will also drop, making for more comfortable conditions by Sunday and early next week.

Weekend Forecast at a Glance

Friday: 🌡️ High 92 — hot and humid, 🌤️ isolated showers late

Saturday: ⛈️ High near 90 — afternoon storms possible as front moves in

Sunday: 🍂 High near 80 — cooler, drier, and low humidity

Next week: 🌅 Lows in the 50s–60, ☀️ highs in the low 80s, dry stretch ahead

What's next:

Forecasters are also monitoring activity in the tropics. A disturbance in the Atlantic could strengthen in the coming days and, if named, would become Tropical Storm Gabrielle.