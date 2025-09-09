Metro Atlanta weather: Fall feels for the morning, mid 80s this afternoon

The Brief Crisp fall-like mornings with temps in the 50s, 40s in mountains Sunshine dominates, no rain chances for at least a week Highs climb from low 80s today to upper 80s by the weekend



North Georgia residents woke up to a crisp, fall-like morning Tuesday, with temperatures dipping into the 50s in several cities and even the 40s in higher mountain elevations. Atlanta started the day at 63 degrees — four degrees cooler than Monday morning.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta meteorolist Joanne Feldman, the comfortable weather is thanks to dry air, low humidity, and a steady breeze, occasionally gusting up to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Sunshine will dominate the sky from start to finish, with afternoon highs reaching the low 80s, a few degrees below the seasonal average of 86.

High pressure anchored over the Northeast will keep conditions tranquil, with no chance of rain for at least the next seven days. Morning lows will continue in the 50s to low 60s, while highs gradually rise into the upper 80s by late week. The stretch of sunny, mild weather is expected to last through the weekend and into early next week.

🌤 7-Day Forecast at a Glance

Today (Tue): ☀️ Sunny, breezy AM, high 82°, low 61°

Wednesday: ☀️ Mostly sunny, high 84°, low 62°

Thursday: ☀️ Warmer, high 87°, low 63°

Friday: ☀️ Sunny, high 88°, low 64°

Saturday: 🌞 Warm & dry, high 87°, low 62°

Sunday: ☀️ Sunny, high 86°, low 61°

Monday: ☀️ Mostly sunny, high 88°, low 63°