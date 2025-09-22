Metro Atlanta weather: Fall begins with summer-like heat before cooldown

The Brief Fall officially begins today, but highs remain near 90 early this week Best chance of widespread rain arrives Thursday with a cold front Weekend brings seasonable temps and only spotty showers



Fall officially begins Monday afternoon, but metro Atlanta will feel more like summer for the next couple of days with highs soaring into the upper 80s and possibly reaching 90 degrees by Tuesday.

What we know:

The average high for late September has dropped to 82, and temperatures will trend closer to that by the second half of the week. A stronger cold front is expected to bring the best chance of widespread rain on Thursday, helping drought-stricken areas west and north of Atlanta.

Computer models suggest parts of northwest Georgia could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain over the next several days, which would be especially beneficial in areas where drought conditions have developed.

The weekend looks seasonable, with mild temperatures and only scattered, hit-or-miss showers.

📅 7-Day Forecast

🌞 Monday: Mostly sunny, high 88, dry

🔥 Tuesday: Hot and sunny, high 90

🌤 Wednesday: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance late, high 87

🌧 Thursday: Best chance of rain (60%) with cold front, high 82

🌦 Friday: Partly sunny, 30% chance showers, high 80

🌤 Saturday: Mostly pleasant, small 20% chance rain, high 79

🌤 Sunday: Partly sunny, 20% chance isolated showers, high 78