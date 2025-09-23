Metro Atlanta Weather: Fall arrives, but Atlanta still stuck in summer heat

The Brief First full day of fall brings a forecast high of 90 degrees in Atlanta, about five degrees above average. Rainfall deficit grows to more than three inches for the year, with only two-hundredths of an inch recorded this month. A cold front Thursday could bring storms and cooler air, dropping temperatures back into the upper 70s by the weekend.



The first full day of fall is bringing anything but sweater weather to North Georgia – residents should brace for more summer-like heat before relief arrives later this week.

What we know:

Temperatures started Tuesday morning in the 60s across the region — 62 degrees in Blairsville, 63 in Athens, mid-60s in Griffin and upper 60s in Atlanta and Rome. Carrollton was among the coolest spots. Despite the comfortable start, the day is expected to heat quickly under high pressure that has kept rain away for weeks.

Atlanta has recorded only two-hundredths of an inch of rain this month, leaving the city more than three inches below average rainfall for the year.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 90 degrees, five degrees warmer than normal for late September. Last year on this date, Atlanta set a record high of 96. A stray shower may pop up Tuesday afternoon, but widespread rainfall is unlikely.

🌤️ 5-Day Forecast

Tuesday: ☀️ Hot, high near 90; slim chance of isolated shower.

Wednesday: 🌤️ Low 70s in the morning, high near 91; slight storm chance late.

Thursday: ⛈️ Storms possible, some severe; high 85, cooler air moving in.

Friday: 🌦️ Showers early, clearing later; high near 79.

Saturday: 🍂 Pleasant and cooler; highs upper 70s, lows in the low 60s.

What's next:

By Wednesday night and Thursday, the approaching cold front could finally trigger stronger storms, including a few severe cells capable of producing heavy rain. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to drop by about 10 degrees, bringing the area back to more typical fall conditions with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s heading into the weekend.