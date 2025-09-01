Metro Atlanta weather: Cooler, drier start to the week in North Georgia

The Brief Cooler, drier start to the week with highs in the low 80s 20% chance of showers today, mainly north and west of Atlanta Last 8 p.m. sunset of the year tonight at 8:03 p.m.



Metro Atlanta is starting the workweek on a cooler and slightly drier note, with scattered showers possible mainly north and west of the city.

What we know:

Early Monday morning, temperatures in Atlanta were around 68 degrees with a dew point of 62, making for more comfortable conditions compared to Sunday. An easterly breeze at about 10 mph will persist throughout the day, keeping the air feeling less humid.

Some light showers developed before sunrise across parts of Bartow and Paulding counties, drifting slowly southward. Additional scattered showers were spotted along Interstate 85 into Barrow and Jackson counties, though most of the metro area is expected to stay dry through much of the day. Rain chances sit at about 20%, with the best opportunity for activity north and west of I-85 during the afternoon and early evening hours. Any showers that form should taper off by nightfall.

Highs on Monday will top out in the low 80s, with Atlanta expected to reach 81 degrees, Covington and Peachtree City near 80, Athens around 79, and upper 70s in Canton and Gainesville. Skies will vary between partly and mostly cloudy. Monday evening brings another milestone—the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year, with sunset officially at 8:03 p.m.

Quick Forecast Snapshot

Monday: High 81, partly to mostly cloudy, 20% chance of showers north/west of I-85

Tuesday: High 82, 20% chance of scattered afternoon showers north of I-20

Wednesday: High 83, 30% chance of scattered showers, especially afternoon

What's next:

Looking ahead, Tuesday will bring a similar setup with another 20% chance of scattered afternoon showers north of I-20. Rain chances increase slightly to 30% on Wednesday before easing again later in the week. Overnight lows will remain seasonably cool, with mid-60s across much of metro Atlanta and some pockets in the 50s in the north Georgia mountains.