Metro Atlanta weather: Cool start for Wednesday, low humidity

The Brief Cooler mornings in the 50s with highs in the low 80s and low humidity through midweek. Small, scattered rain chances arrive Friday and Saturday, but most of the weekend stays dry. Labor Day will be warm and partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-80s and only isolated showers.



North Georgia is starting to feel a hint of fall just in time for the Labor Day weekend, with cooler mornings, lower humidity, and only small chances of rain on the way.

What we know:

Skies remain clear today, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s by the afternoon. Many spots started the morning in the 50s, with upper 40s reported near Blue Ridge and Blairsville — the coolest start of the season so far.

Day-by-Day Forecast

What's next:

Here's a look at what to expect over the next few days, including Labor Day.

🌤️ Labor Day Weekend Forecast at a Glance

Today (Wednesday): ☀️ Sunny, low humidity. High 82 / Low 55

Thursday: 🌥️ Partly cloudy, slight evening shower. High 83 / Low 63

Friday: ⛅ Mix of sun & clouds, isolated shower late. High 83 / Low 66

Saturday: 🌦️ Scattered showers, but plenty of dry hours. High 80 / Low 66

Sunday: 🌤️ Partly cloudy, spotty shower possible. High 79 / Low 65

Labor Day Monday: ⛅ Warm, isolated shower. High 80 / Low 62

Tropical outlook

Big picture view:

Out in the Atlantic, a weak tropical storm is holding on but is expected to continue weakening over open water. It poses no threat to the East Coast or Georgia.