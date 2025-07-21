Metro Atlanta Navy veteran seriously injured in head-on crash

article

The Brief A fundraiser has been set up to support a metro Atlanta Navy veteran who has been seriously injured in a head-on crash. Branderiuz Berry lost a quarter of his left leg, suffered two broken femurs, and had a blood clot in his lung after the recent crash. The Navy veteran had recently lost his job and now faces an uncertain road to recovery.



A metro Atlanta Navy veteran is facing a long road to recovery after he was seriously injured in a head-on crash.

The friends of Branderiuz Berry have set up a fundraiser to help support his rent and medical expenses.

What we know:

Loved ones say Berry was hit by a "reckless driver who was speeding on the wrong side of the road." The driver reportedly sped away from the scene after the crash.

The veteran lost a quarter of his left leg, suffered two broken femurs, and had a blood clot in his lung.

Navy veteran Branderiuz Berry was seriously injured in a head-on collision. (GoFundMe)

According to the GoFundMe page, Berry had recently been laid off and was making Instacart deliveries to support himself.

What they're saying:

"Berry is the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back without hesitation. A selfless, gentle soul, he’s an avid cat lover and a Navy veteran doing his best to adjust to civilian life. He’s someone who shows up for everyone around him, and now it’s our turn to show up for him," GoFundMe organizer Julie Tang wrote.

What you can do:

The fundraiser has raised over $8,000 of its $9,000 so far.

If you'd like to help with Berry's recovery efforts, you can donate here.