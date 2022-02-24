Metro Atlanta chef gives fans the gift of grits

A successful chef and restaurant owner in metro Atlanta is expanding her empire in some exciting – and delicious – ways.

Ebony Austin is the owner and chef of Nouveau Bar and Grill, an upscale restaurant specializing in Southern cuisine which first opened in College Park in 2019. Last year, Austin opened a second location in Jonesboro, calling it Nouveau at Broad Street. Featuring the same menu as the flagship location, the Jonesboro location also places a big emphasis on outdoor dining, with large roll-up doors along the walls and abundant places to sit and eat under the open sky.

With a focus on regional cuisine, it should be no surprise that grits feature prominently on the menu; stone-ground grits are part of the restaurant’s popular Ultimate Cajun Seafood & Grits (with shrimp, salmon, and crab meat) and the Catfish & Grits, which is available for brunch. The grits are so popular that Austin is now releasing her own line, something the chef showed off this morning on Good Day Atlanta.

We spent the morning with Ebony Austin at Nouveau at Broad Street, which is located at 103 West Mill Street in Jonesboro. Current hours there are noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Click here for more information on both locations of Nouveau Bar and Grill.

