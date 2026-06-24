Meth, fentanyl seized before reaching Georgia, North Carolina streets

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The Brief A joint operation involving agencies in Georgia and North Carolina led to the seizure of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Investigators arrested two suspects on narcotics trafficking charges. Authorities say the drugs were headed for communities in both states before being intercepted.



A regional drug trafficking investigation spanning North Carolina and North Georgia has resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and fentanyl that authorities say could have ended up in communities across both states.

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies from Cherokee County, North Carolina, and the Georgia counties of Union, Gilmer and Fannin worked together on the operation, which targeted suspected drug traffickers operating throughout the region.

Investigators said the effort led to the recovery of more than three ounces of methamphetamine and roughly half an ounce of fentanyl. Authorities believe the narcotics were destined for distribution in North Carolina and Georgia.

Two people, identified as Forest Shane Lynn and Starla Normand, were arrested June 22 and charged with narcotics trafficking.

Officials said Gilmer County's newly deployed K-9, Ruckus, assisted during the investigation and helped officers locate evidence connected to the case.

Agencies highlight regional cooperation

What they're saying:

Law enforcement leaders credited the outcome to cooperation between agencies that routinely work together to combat drug trafficking across county and state lines.

Authorities said information from the public, combined with intelligence gathered by investigators, helped officers identify and disrupt the alleged trafficking operation before the drugs reached local streets.

Investigators noted that fentanyl remains one of the most dangerous substances encountered by law enforcement because even small amounts can be deadly.

Investigation remains ongoing

What's next:

Officials say they remain focused on identifying and arresting people responsible for bringing illegal drugs into the region.

The investigation involved members of the Union County Safe Streets Task Force, Cherokee County narcotics agents and deputies from Gilmer County. Authorities have not said whether additional arrests are expected.