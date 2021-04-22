Expand / Collapse search
Mercedes-Benz Stadium to hire for part-time positions for reopening

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta is set to soon begin host large scale events. In order to meet the needs of the anticipated large crowds, officials with the stadium annouced plans to hire a high volume of part-time employess.

According to stadium officials, the following part-time event day positions are open: seating hosts, premium seating, gate hosts, elevator hosts, housekeeping, and ticketing.

Officials also noted that there are other opebnings in several other positions as well. 

The stadium is currently being used as a mass vaccination site.

First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are now available to all eligible Georgia residents without an appointment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Recipients will registered on-site.

Anyone Interested in working at Mercedes-Benz Stadium can click here to submit an application online.

