Men dump water on women in this longstanding Easter Monday tradition

By Daniel Miller
Published  April 1, 2024 6:19pm EDT
FILE-Local men throw water at a woman as part of the traditional Easter celebration in the World Heritage village of Holloko, Hungary on April 18, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

HOLLOKO, Hungary - A village in Hungary has an unusual ritual they practice when celebrating Easter Monday every year. 

The tradition involves men dumping water on women as part of the annual tradition that dates back hundreds of years and occurs in the village of Holloko in Hungary.

Visitors travel to the area for the Easter Monday custom as they watch men in the village run with buckets of water in an attempt to "catch" an available woman. 

In past years, girls were escorted to a well in the countryside and doused with buckets, which had fertility items and also referred to cleansing properties of water, according to the media outlet Daily Hungary News

The ceremony of "watering" women is primarily limited to central Europe.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 