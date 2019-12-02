Melania Trump unveils 2019 White House Christmas decorations

article

Melania Trump made a big reveal at the White House – just in time for the holidays.

Through social media, the First Lady revealed this year’s holiday decorations. She shared a video Sunday night showing her walking through all the rooms. The White House titled the video, “The Spirit of America.”

The rooms were filled with patriotic displays and stars-and-stripes ornaments. You can even catch a scrabble ornament that spells, “Be Best,” the First Lady’s signature initiative.

The holiday decorations didn’t go up overnight. The First Lady and a group of volunteers started planning it over the summer, and they’re not done yet.

The National Christmas Tree outside the White House will be lit on Thursday night.