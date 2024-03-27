Mega Millions jackpot: 2 $1M lottery tickets sold in Georgia

article

Nobody in Georgia won the big Mega Millions jackpot, but two people in the Peach State are waking up millionaires.

Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4. The winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, according the the Mega Millions website.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

In Georgia, two people matched five out of six numbers, winning themselves a cool $1 million each. Six others won $10,000 each by matching four numbers and the gold Mega Ball.

The next big U.S. lottery drawing will be Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot. No one has won that prize since New Year’s Day, making for 36 drawings without a winner.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.