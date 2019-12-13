Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $340 million for Friday the 13th drawing

Feeling lucky? Winning the lottery would be a nice way to finish out the year.

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $340 million for Friday night’s drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers from Tuesday night, officials said.

The cash option is $230.8 million.

The drawing, which falls on Friday the 13th at 11 p.m. ET, would be the 14th-largest jackpot in the history of the game, officials said.

In total, there have been six Mega Millions jackpots won on a Friday the 13th — including four of those in Michigan, according to lottery officials. The other two were won in New York and Ohio, but none of the six were as large as the $340 million up for grabs on Friday.

Other Mega Millions jackpot winners from this year have included a $437 million winner in New York, a $522 million winner in California and a $225 million winner in Texas.

A man shows his just purchased lottery tickets from the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, California on Oct. 23, 2018. (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players win by matching all six numbers in a drawing.

