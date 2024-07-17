Mechanicsville residents express concern over proposed homeless housing

Residents of Atlanta’s Mechanicsville neighborhood have raised significant concerns about a new plan to build housing for the homeless in their area. They argue that the neighborhood, already troubled by shootings and other violent crimes, would see a worsening of conditions with the addition of homeless housing.

These concerns were presented to city leaders during a meeting Tuesday night. They also handed over a petition to Councilmember Jason Dozier.

"We're concerned. We're very concerned," said one resident.

The opposition stems from a lack of communication and consultation, according to residents. One individual stated, "Never had anyone came and said, ‘How do you feel? What do you want?’ We’ve told them at numerous community meetings, this is not what we want to see in Mechanicsville."

The project is part of Atlanta’s "Rapid Housing Plan for Homeless." The city is partnering with Atlanta Public Schools (APS) for a land swap deal. The city will give APS 1.5 acres on Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward, near Hope Hill Elementary, in exchange for a 2-acre lot on Cooper Street, where many homeless individuals are already residing.

Councilmember Jason Dozier acknowledged the status quo is not acceptable and emphasized that everyone, whether homeless or housed, should feel safe in the city.

At a recent meeting, city planners revealed plans to include various types of commercial residential homes. Councilmember Dozier stressed that this should not be seen as a homeless shelter.

David Holder, president of the Mechanicsville Civic Association and a vocal opponent of the project, called for a pause and more community involvement. "Put the brakes on it, talk to the community, figure out what we need to do," he urged.

Holder also expressed concerns about the disproportionate impact of such projects on their side of town. "Every time there’s a new project coming along, it wants to dump everything over here," he said. Holder gathered a petition with about 250 signatures from residents opposed to the plan.

Councilmember Dozier assured residents that he is listening to their concerns and has asked to slow down the process to ensure it is done correctly. "I have personally asked that we slow things down just a little bit so we get it right, but I know we’re trying to get as many people housed as quickly as we can," he stated.

In closing, Dozier emphasized that this is part of an ongoing dialogue and plans to host further discussions in larger venues in the coming weeks and months.