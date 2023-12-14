Mattie's Call issued for College Park woman last seen in September

article

The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call for a woman who has been missing since the end of September.

CCPD says they responded to a missing persons report from the 5500 block of Rock Shoals Way in College Park around 3 p.m. Dec. 13.

Upon arrival, they were told that 45-year-old Talisha Smith was last seen on Sept. 29.

Smith has been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 116 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Talisha Smith is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 Ext. 8 or dial 911.