Mattie's Call issued for 74-year-old Jonesboro man

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen at an elderly group home on Friday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Richard "Ray" Bunch was last seen on Friday morning walking away from the Elderly Group Home located in the 700 block of Dixon Road in Jonesboro, the Clayton County Police Department says.

Bunch is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having gray/white hair. He was last seen wearing blue scrub pants, a plain shirt, and black boots or tennis shoes. He has a black eye from a previous fall.

Police said Bunch has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression, early onset of dementia, and seizures.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

