Mattie's Call issued for Clayton County teenager

By
Published  August 24, 2025 5:40pm EDT
Clayton County
Amaya Riddle is missing from her Clayton County home, according to police. 

The Brief

    • Amaya Riddle left her house around 11 p.m. Friday without permission and has not returned.
    • She was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Clapton Court in Hampton.
    • Riddle was last seen wearing a blue crop top hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

What we know:

Amaya Riddle left her house around 11 p.m. Friday without permission and has not returned. She was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Clapton Court in Hampton.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Dig deeper:

Riddle was last seen wearing a blue crop top hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Riddle or knows where she is should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the Clayton County Police Department. 

