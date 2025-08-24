Mattie's Call issued for Clayton County teenager

article

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

What we know:

Amaya Riddle left her house around 11 p.m. Friday without permission and has not returned. She was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Clapton Court in Hampton.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Dig deeper:

Riddle was last seen wearing a blue crop top hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Riddle or knows where she is should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department.