MATTIES CALL: Clayton County Police searching for missing 52-year-old woman

Clayton County Police are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing 52-year-old woman who did not return home.

According to police, Sandra Walker suffers from schizophrenia and does not have her medication with her.

Walker is a black female, 5ft. and 5 inches tall, weighing around 152 pounds with white and grey hair.

Police did not have information about the clothes she was wearing.

Anyone with any information on Walker's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police department at 770-477-3641 or dial 911.