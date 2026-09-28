Massive poultry house fire prompts emergency response in Ellijay

Image 1 of 7 ▼ SKYFOX 5 captured aerial views of an extensive emergency response containing a commercial chicken house fire before it could reach nearby wooded areas and livestock structures in Ellijay on September 28, 2026 (SKYFOX 5).

The Brief First responders rushed to the scene of a fully engulfed poultry house fire along Pleasant Gap Circle in Ellijay. Emergency crews shut down area access while working to contain the large agricultural structure blaze. It is unclear what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.



A massive fire fully engulfed a poultry house in Ellijay on Monday afternoon, prompting a heavy emergency response.

Ellijay poultry house fire

What we know:

Emergency crews rushed to 355 Pleasant Gap Circle after reports of a large agricultural fire around 3:09 p.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene to find a 500-foot structure completely gutted and reduced to smoldering ash, with thick white smoke rising over the rural property as multiple fire engines and ambulances lined the surrounding gravel driveways.

First responders positioned hoses around neighboring chicken houses and propane tanks to prevent the flames from spreading across the farm.

Gilmer County emergency response

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed what caused the fire or whether any injuries occurred. Officials have also not disclosed if any livestock were inside the building at the time of the blaze.

Farm fire safety background

The backstory:

Commercial poultry houses often measure 400 to 600 feet long and can house tens of thousands of birds. Agricultural safety reports note that heating equipment, electrical failures and litter spontaneous combustion represent common ignition hazards in commercial poultry operations.