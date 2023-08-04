2 Orlando police officers shot during traffic stop; search on for 2 suspects, police say

Two Orlando police officers are at the hospital in critical condition after being shot Friday night during a traffic stop, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters early Saturday morning, and a massive manhunt is actively underway to find the suspected shooters.

Police Chief Smith said the officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was connected to a homicide investigation out of Miami when the officers were shot. He said the suspects – believed to be two people – then carjacked another driver and led law enforcement on a pursuit.

"We have two officers here in ORMC (Orlando Regional Medical Center) who are in critical condition. This is a sad day for our department," Chief Smith said.

He said law enforcement was now actively in search of suspects. He did not elaborate on suspects police were looking for or where those suspects were believed to be. Police also did not elaborate on the homicide investigation out of Miami.

He did, however, address the suspects directly: "We will find you, and you will be brought to justice."

There are at least three scenes with large law enforcement presences: one in downtown Orlando, one at Orlando Regional Medical Center, and another at Apopka.

Here is what we know:

Downtown Orlando: Officer-involved shooting reported

Police said shortly after 11 p.m. Friday that its officers were involved in a shooting in downtown Orlando, near North Garland Avenue and Washington Street. Chief Smith said officers were conducting a traffic stop connected to a homicide investigation out of Miami when the suspect shot the officers.

Those suspects then carjacked another drive and took off. Police are now looking for those suspects.

Large police presence in Apopka

In Apopka, which is about 20 minutes northwest of Orlando, there is a second large law enforcement presence at the Marden Ridge Apartments, near Marden Road and State Road 414.

Police have not released details on this investigation. FOX 35 has reached out to Orlando Police.

However, FOX 35 crews reported seeing more than a dozen law enforcement agencies there, including Orlando police, Florida Highway Patrol, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Apopka Police, Winter Park police, Longwood police, Daytona Beach police, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Clermont police, Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Winter Spring police, and Winter Garden police.

Orlando Regional Medical Center

Police gathering at Orlando Regional Medical Center

Several law enforcement agencies have also gathered at Orlando Regional Medical Center, a major hospital south of downtown Orlando, where two Orlando police officers are in critical condition after being shot.

Police have not released the names of the officers nor the severity of their injuries. Chief Smith thanks all the law enforcement agencies that are assisting Orlando police with its investigation.

We are pulling for the injured officers and standing shoulder to shoulder with our OPD partners tonight — Orange County Sheriff's Office

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it was thinking of the injured officers and "doing everything we can to bring these suspects to justice." They asked people to join them in praying for the officers and their recoveries.

