MARTA making service changes for Dragon Con, Chick-fil-A Kickoff games
ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta will be bustling with Labor Day weekend events, including Dragon Con and the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games on Saturday and Monday.
MARTA provides a mode of transportation that avoids holiday traffic.
The transit authority shared the following changes for Saturday events:
- All rail lines are on special 12-minute schedules until 9 p.m.
- Several bus routes will be detoured for Dragon Con parade at 10 a.m. and Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
MARTA shared the closes train station to each major Saturday event:
- Dragon Con: Peachtree Center
- Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games: GWCC/CNN Center
- Pure Heat Community Festival: Midtown