MARTA making service changes for Dragon Con, Chick-fil-A Kickoff games

Downtown Atlanta will be bustling with Labor Day weekend events, including Dragon Con and the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games on Saturday and Monday.

MARTA provides a mode of transportation that avoids holiday traffic.

The transit authority shared the following changes for Saturday events:

All rail lines are on special 12-minute schedules until 9 p.m.

Several bus routes will be detoured for Dragon Con parade at 10 a.m. and Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game

MARTA shared the closes train station to each major Saturday event:

Dragon Con: Peachtree Center

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games: GWCC/CNN Center

Pure Heat Community Festival: Midtown

Visit MARTA's website for more information.