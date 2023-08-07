Person on tracks hit by MARTA train, Downtown Atlanta station shut down

article

MARTA service to one of its Downtown Atlanta stations has been shut down after officials say a train hit someone on the tracks Monday morning.

MARA officials tell FOX 5 that the person was trespassing on the MARTA tracks at Garnett Station shortly before 8 a.m. when they were struck by a northbound train.

Witnesses tell FOX 5 they saw multiple fire trucks near the station right after the collision.

Officials have not released the identity of the person, their condition at this time, or the reason they were on the tracks.

The crash has shut down Garnett Station while crews work at the scene. Commuters should expect delays on the red and gold lines. The transit agency has set up a bus bridge to transport patrons from West End to Peachtree Center.

Commuters can also use this link until 11 a.m. for an $8 Lyft credit.