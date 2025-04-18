Police searching for new leads in Gwinnett County's girl's kidnapping cold case

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police are looking for new leads in a 20-year-old case of an infant girl's kidnapping. Marisa Velasco disappeared with her biological mother after the woman took her to a clinic and never returned. Authorities are hoping an age-processed photo will help someone recognize Marisa.



Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding a now-20-year-old woman who was kidnapped decades ago by her biological mother.

It's been nearly 20 years since Marisa Velasco disappeared, and authorities say she and her mother haven't been seen or heard from since.

What we know:

Authorities say a court had determined that Marisa Velasco's mother, Rena Velasco, and her boyfriend at the time posed a danger to the child and put the infant in the custody of Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services.

On Dec. 17, 2005, officials say that Rena Velasco had her daughter for a court-approved unsupervised visit. During that visit, the woman told another resident at the battered women's shelter where she was living that she needed medical care and asked for a ride to a clinic.

Investigators say Rena brought Marisa with her to the clinic and never returned to the shelter.

While investigating the disappearance, officials say they learned that the clinic was near the apartment of the woman's boyfriend, Vidal Cruz. When officers went to check the apartment, they discovered it was vacant.

Later interviews revealed that Cruz had told people he was leaving the area and "going back to Mexico," officials say.

A warrant is out for Rena Velasco's arrest on a kidnapping charge.

What you can do:

Gwinnett County police have shared an age-processed photo of Marisa Velasco at 15 years old. She should now be 20.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.