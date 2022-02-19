Marietta condos heavily damaged by flames

article

Marietta firefighters said six people are left with nowhere to go after blaze destroyed several condos on Saturday.

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Marietta fire trucks responded to the Wood Chase Coral Ridge Condominiums at 1166 Booth Road and saw enough heavy smoke and flames to call for additional support.

The flames caused damage to at least three to four units and displaced six, officials said.

They're receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

