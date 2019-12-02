Marietta Police: Ship smart this holiday season

article

Before you complete your online orders this holiday season, the Marietta Police Department wants you to think about where and when the shipments will arrive.

"Your delivery driver delivering these packages is driving up and down the street. in a giant billboard saying, 'porch pirates, watch me,'" said Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

To avoid Cyber Monday turning into 'porch pirate' Tuesday, Officer McPhilamy suggested shoppers "ship smart." Rather than have those packages delivered to your home while you are away, he said ask your supervisor if you can have items shipped to work.

"Would you want to be the recipient of the gift or would you want to be the recipient of the story about the gift that could've been?" McPhilamy said.

Online shoppers can also choose to have their items delivered to a neighbor who works from home, use an Amazon locker or choose store or post office pick up.

"If we work together, we can make this a fun, happy, safe shipping Cyber Monday," said Officer McPhilamy.