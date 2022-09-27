Marietta Police Department promotes first female deputy chief

article

History is being made in the Marietta Police Department as the first ever female deputy chief takes office.

Chief of Police Marty Ferrell promoted Major Tanya Twaddell to fill the position.

The new deputy chief has been with the department for over 25 years and has served in all three divisions: investigations, support services and uniform.

Her colleagues say she has been a public information officer, she's worked in community outreach, homeland security, the office of professional standards, MCS Narcotics, Technology Management, and the Honor Guard.

She is also a current board member for the Marietta Athletic League and a co-chair of the Cobb County Child Abuse Protocol Committee.

Deputy Chief Tanya Twaddell has worked with the Marietta police for over 25 years. (Credit: Marietta Police Department)



"I am proud and honored to promote Tanya to Deputy Chief and appreciate her years of service and dedication to our city," said Chief Ferrell. "She is [well-deserved] of this promotion and consistently exemplifies a "can-do" mindset. I am confident that she will help us reach our vision for the future of the Marietta Police Department."